NOTICE OF COMPLETION OF THE TENTATIVE ASSESSMENT ROLL(PURSUANT TO SECTION 506 & 526 OF THE REAL PROPERTY TAX LAW) HEARING OF COMPLAINTS Notice is hereby given that as of May 1, 2020, the Assessor of the Town of Stony Creek County of Warren has completed the Tentative Assessment Roll for the current year and that a copy has been left at the Town Clerks Office where it may be seen and examined by any interested person until Grievance Day. The Tentative Assessment Roll is also available for viewing on the Warren County website; www.warrencountyny.gov/rp/ per requirement of RPTL Section 1590 (2).The Assessor will be in attendance with the Tentative Assessment Roll at the Town of Stony Creek Town Hall 52 Hadley Road, Stony Creek, NY on the Following days: Wednesday May 6, May 13 & May 20, 2020 from 12 Noon to 4 PM: By appt. only. Saturday May 16 from 4 PM to 8 PM: By appt. only.Due to the COVID-19 restrictions I will be available by phone only. Please feel free to call me with any questions or concerns. 518-696-2335 (home), 518-696-3575 , Ext 305 (office). You may also mail any complaints to: Office of the Assessor, Stony Creek, Town Hall 52 Hadley Road, PO Box 96, Stony Creek, NY 12878.Grievance Day may or may not be held as usual depending on State Mandated restrictions. At the very least the Board of Assessment Review will receive all complaints with written material. Please Stay Safe.The Board of Assessment Review will meet on June 2, 2020 at the following time 4 PM-8PM at the Town of Stony Creek Town Hall 52 Hadley Road, Stony Creek, NY in said town, to hear and examine all complaints in relation to assessment on the applications of any persons believing him/herself to be aggrieved.(Application for filing a complaint and instructional booklets are available from your assessor, Town Clerk or on the web at: www.tax.ny.gov. Click property owners and contact your assessment and print out form RP524)

Dated this 1st day of May, 2020

Peter La Grasse, Assessor

