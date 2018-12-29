TOWN OF TICONDEROGA, NEW YORK NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a public hearing will be held by the Town Board of the Town of Ticonderoga on January 10, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the Offices of the Town of Ticonderoga, 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, New York, to discuss a proposed Local Law amending Local Laws of the Town of Ticonderoga which established health insurance policy benefits for retired or retiring elected officials and employees in the Town of Ticonderoga. Copies of the proposed local law is available at the Town Hall, 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, New York during regular business hours. All members of the public and interested parties are permitted to appear and be heard.By order of the Town Board of the Town of Ticonderoga, New York, dated December 10, 2018.Tonya ThompsonTown ClerkTT-12/29/2018-1TC-205668|