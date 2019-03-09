TOWN OF TICONDEROGA BALDWIN ROAD FILTER PLANT FILTER TRAIN METER INSTALLATION

NYS DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH DWSRF #17163 AES PROJECT NO. 4327

INVITATION TO BID Project(s): Baldwin Road Filter PlantFilter Train Meter Installation

Owner: Town of Ticonderoga 32 Montcalm Street Ticonderoga, NY 12883

Engineer: AES Northeast, PLLC10-12 City Hall Place Plattsburgh, NY 12901

The Town of Ticonderoga will receive separate, sealed bids until 1:00 p.m., March 18, 2019, to complete the following project located in Ticonderoga, NY. Project Name: Baldwin Road Filter Plant Filter Train Meter Installation, AES Project No. 4327

The Baldwin Road Filter Plant Upgrade work includes the following major components between two Contracts: Contract (GC) shall include the removal of a portion of an underground concrete DE settling tank, installation of a new simplex progressive cavity pump station, miscellanies site piping, restoration and electrical work. Contract (P) shall include the installation of four (4) DE filter vessel meters, miscellaneous process piping and electrical work.The required project completion date is Ninety (90) calendar days after the date of Notice to Proceed and as further defined in the Agreement.

The bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at 1:00 p.m., March 18, 2019, at the Town of Ticonderoga Town Office, located at 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, NY 12883. A pre-bid conference will be held at 10:00 a.m., March 12, 2019 also at the Town of Ticonderoga Town Office. All Bidding Documents shall be electronically downloaded free of charge at www.aesnortheast.com under the Bid Docs link at the top of the webpage. Printing is also available at our standard rates. Bidding Documents may be examined at the office of the Engineer, AES Northeast, 10-12 City Hall Place, Plattsburgh, New York, 12901.

All Bids shall be submitted to Tonya Thompson, Town Clerk, Town of Ticonderoga, 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, NY 12883 in sealed envelopes with the name and address of the Bidder as well as the project name and AES project no. clearly marked on the face of the envelope.

Bids shall be submitted on the provided forms in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. Each Bid must be accompanied by a security deposit in the amount of 5% of the Bid and subject to the conditions provided in the Instruction to Bidders. A non-collusive certificate is included with the Bid Form and must accompany the bid. The successful Bidder shall be required to furnish a 100% Performance Bond and a 100% Payment Bond. No Bidder may withdraw a bid within forty-five (45) calendar days after opening thereof. It is the policy of the Owner to encourage disadvantaged business enterprises, including minority and women business participation in this project by contractors, subcontractors and suppliers, and all bidders are expected to cooperate in implementing this policy.

Additionally, all Bidders shall comply with the NYS Environmental Facilities Corporation Program Requirements and Bid Packet for Construction Contracts, Effective October 1, 2017, New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation.The Contractor shall refer to EFC bid package included within the respective Contract Documents and by bidding shall agree to be bound by all terms and conditions, compliance, reporting, etc. as required by the bid packages and acknowledges that failure to comply may result in delays in compensation.

ALL BIDDERS EXPRESSLY ACKNOWLEDGE THAT THIS BID IS SUBMITTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE CONSENT DECREE ATTACHED HERETO AS AN APPENDIX IN EACH PROJECT RESPECTIVELY. ALL SUCCESSFUL BIDDERS SHALL CONFIRM THEIR UNDERSTANDING OF OBLIGATIONS IMPOSED AS PART OF THE CONSENT DECREE.

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities in the bid or to reject any and all bids.

