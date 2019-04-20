PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Zoning Board of Appeals of the Town of Ticonderoga will hold a Public Hearing and meeting on May 10, 2019 commencing at 6:00 p.m. at the Ticonderoga Community Building's Conference Room, located in the Basement at 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, NY, regarding an Application for a Area Variance submitted by Edward & Marianne Axtmann concerning a property located at 1 Tin Pan Alley, Ticonderoga, NY - Tax Map #150.59-8-10.211. All parties interested may be heard at such time.Tonya M. Thompson, Town Clerk

TT-4/20/2019-1TC-215421|