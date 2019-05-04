NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Assessor of the Town of Ticonderoga, County of Essex, has completed the Tentative Assessment Roll for the current year and that a copy has been left with Town Clerk at Town Hall, where it may be seen and examined by any interested person until the fourth Tuesday in May (or other applicable date).

The Assessor will be in attendance with the Tentative Assessment Roll as follows:

1st Day May 17th 9am-1pm

2nd Day May 22nd 4pm-8pm

3rd Day May 25th 9am-1pm

4th Day May 28th 9am-1pm

The Board of Assessment Review will meet on May 28th between the hours of 3pm and 5pm, and 6pm and 8pm at Town Hall in said town, to hear and examine all complaints in relation to assessments, on the written application of any person believing him/herself to be aggrieved. A publication on contesting your assessment in New York State is available at www.tax.ny.gov.

Dated this 1st day of May 2019

.Patricia A. Osier

Sole Assessor

TT-05/4/2019-1TC-216570|