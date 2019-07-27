NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Town Board of the Town of Ticonderoga, Essex County, will meet at the Town Hall, 132 Montcalm St, Ticonderoga, NY on August 8th 2019, at 6:00 p.m., for the purpose of conducting a public hearing upon a proposal by said Town Board to extend the Water District #6 at which time and place said Town Board will meet to consider such proposal and hear all persons interested in the subject thereof and concerning the same.The Water District Extension Proposed by of the Town of Ticonderoga Water District #6 includes the addition of water users located on the east side of Black Pond Road, Bridget Lane, and Lindbergh Landing, from parcel number 150.67-6-2.200 through 150.67-6-6.002, and up to 150.67-6-8.000, which will transfer the ownership of the private 4 Asbestos Cement (AC) water main and house laterals from the parcel owners to the Town of Ticonderoga by means of a petition; and pursuant to the direction of the Town Board, Architecture, Engineering and Land Surveying Northeast, PLLC (AES Northeast), engineers licensed by the State of New York, have completed and filed with the Town Board a map, plan and report for the Water District Extension of the Ticonderoga Water District, entitled Water District #6 Map, Plan and Report, Dated May 31, 2019, and the Engineers have estimated the total cost per user is $96 per quarter and an estimated one-time charge of $750 per user.Said map, plan, report describing such improvements are on file in the Town Clerks office for public inspection during normal business hours. Following the Town Boards consideration of the Water district extension, the Town Board intends to consider a bond resolution authorizing financing of such improvements.

TT-07/27/2019-1TC-224018|