Notice is hereby given that the Town Board of the Town of Ticonderoga, Essex County, will meet at the Town Hall, 132 Montcalm St, Ticonderoga, NY on September 12th 2019, at 6:00 p.m., for the purpose of conducting a public hearing upon a proposal by said Town Board to extend the Water District #6 at which time and place said Town Board will meet to consider such proposal and hear all persons interested in the subject thereof and concerning the same.The Water District Extension Proposed by of the Town of Ticonderoga Water District #6 includes the addition of water users located on the east side of Black Pond Road, Bridget Lane, and Lindbergh Landing, from parcel number 150.67-6-2.200 through 150.67-6-6.002, and up to 150.67-6-8.000, the legal description for which is: The following described District Boundary is shown on a drawing titled MAP OF TOWN OF TICONDEROGA WATER DISTRICT #6 EXTENSION #5 DISTRICT BOUNDARY prepared by AES Northeast, Scott B. Allen, L.S., dated June 18, 2019. The tax map parcels referred to herein are based on Essex County tax maps for the Town of Ticonderoga in the year 2018: ALL THAT CERTAIN PIECE OR PARCEL OF LAND situate on the easterly bounds of Black Point Road, in the Town of Ticonderoga, County of Essex, State of New York, more particularly described as follows: BEGINNING AT a point in the easterly bounds of Black Point Road which point is the northwesterly corner of lands now or formerly of Deborah L. Gilleo (tax map parcel 150.67-6-2.200) and which point is a distance of 280 feet southerly, as measured along the road bounds, from where the south line of the current Water District #6 intersects the easterly bounds of Black Point Road; Thence easterly along the northerly lines of tax map parcels 150.67-6-2.200, 150.67-6-7.000 and 150.67-6-8.000 a distance of 1,295 feet to the northeasterly corner of tax map parcel 150.67-6-8.000; Thence southerly along the easterly line of tax map parcel 150.67-6-8.000 a distance of 145 feet; Thence westerly along the easterly line of tax map parcel 150.67-6-8.000 a distance of 390 feet; Thence southerly along the easterly line of tax map parcel 150.67-6-8.000 a distance of 255 feet to the southeasterly corner of tax map parcel 150.67-6-8.000 and on the northerly line of tax map parcel 150.67-6-3.300; Thence easterly along the northerly line of tax map parcel 150.67-6-3.300 a distance of 30 feet to the northeasterly corner of tax map parcel 150.67-6-3.300; Thence southerly along the easterly lines of tax map parcels 150.67-6-3.300, 150.67-6-3.112, 150.67-6-9.000 and 150.67-6-6.002 a distance of 490 feet to a point on the east line of tax map parcel 150.67-6-6.002; Thence easterly along the northerly line of tax map parcel 150.67-6-6.002 a distance of 220 feet; Thence southerly along the easterly line of tax map parcel 150.67-6-6.002 a distance of 35 feet to the southeasterly corner of tax map parcel 150.67-6-6.002; Thence westerly along the southerly line of tax map parcel 150.67-6-6.002 a distance of 925 feet to the southwesterly corner of tax map parcel 150.67-6-6.002 which point is in the easterly bounds of Black Point Road; Thence northerly along the easterly bounds of Black Point Road and westerly lines of tax map parcels 150.67-6-6.002, 150.67-6-9.000, 150.67-6-3.120, 150.67-6-1.000, 150.67-6-3.200, 150.67-6-2.110 and 150.67-6-2.200, a distance of 785 feet to the point or place of beginning. Hereby intending to include the following tax map parcels (as of June 2018) in their entirety: 150.67-6-1.000, 150.67-6-2.110, 150.67-6-2.200, 150.67-6-3.112, 150.67-6-3.120, 150.67-6-3.200, 150.67-6-3.300, 150.67-6-6.002, 150.67-6-7.000, 150.67-6-8.000, 150.67-6-9.000.Description of proposed improvements: The owners of the property within the extension area will transfer the ownership of the private 4 Asbestos Cement (AC) water main and house laterals from the parcel owners to the Town of Ticonderoga by means of a legal deed or instrument acceptable to the Town Board of the Town of Ticonderoga. There are no expected hook-up fees.Cost of district extension to typical property owner: Estimated the total cost per user is $96 per quarter and an estimated one-time charge of $750 per user.A petition for extension has been filed by the property owners within the extension area.The proposed method of financing is annual user rates. No debt is envisioned at this time.Said map, plan, report describing such improvements are on file in the Town Clerks office for public inspection during normal business hours. Following the Town Boards consideration of the Water district extension, the Town Board intends to consider a bond resolution authorizing financing of such improvements.TT-8/24/19-1TC-225723|