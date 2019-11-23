NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Town of Ticonderoga will not be responsible for damages caused to vehicles parked in the right-of-way of the town, and further notice is hereby given that all individuals plowing snow must remove all snow deposited by them from sidewalks and roadways.As stated in Local Ordinance dated July 14, 2005 ALL night parking during the period beginning November 1 and ending April 1 of each year from the hours of 1:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. is prohibited. Motor vehicles found parked in violation will be subject to a fine and/or towing.

Dated: November 18, 2019

Sal Barnao, Highway Superintendent

