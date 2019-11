TOWN OF TICONDEROGA, NEW YORK

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a public hearing will be held by the Town Board of the Town of Ticonderoga on December 12, 2019 pm at the Offices of the Town of Ticonderoga, 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, New York, for the purpose of considering an agreement with the Ticonderoga Emergency Medical Services, Inc. Tonya Thompson

Town Clerk

TT-11/23/19-1TC-234031|