NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TOWN OF TICONDEROGA

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that, pursuant to Town Law section 184(2), a public hearing will be held at the Community Building, 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, New York, on the 12th day of December, at 6:00 p.m. to discuss the proposed contract between the Town and the Chilson Volunteer Fire Company, Inc. and that an opportunity to be heard in regard thereto will then and there be given to the public. Said contract provisions include, but are not limited to, a description of the services to be provided to the respective districts, the compensation to be paid by the Town for such services and the term of the contracts.Dated: November 18, 2019 By Order of the Town Board Town of Ticonderoga, New York

Tonya Thompson, Town Clerk

Town of Ticonderoga

TT-11/23/19-1TC-234030|