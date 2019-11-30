TOWN OF TICONDEROGA, NEW YORK NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a public hearing will be held by the Town Board of the Town of Ticonderoga on December 12, 2019 at 6:00 pm at the Offices of the Town of Ticonderoga, 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, New York, regarding a proposed local law amending the Town of Ticonderoga Zoning Ordinance regarding special use permits, site plan review, allowed uses, solar related uses, definitions and ground disturbance, among other amendments. All parties interested may be heard at that time.By order of the Town Board of the Town of Ticonderoga, New York,

dated November 20, 2019.

Tonya Thompson, Town Clerk

TT-11/30/2019-1TC-234509|