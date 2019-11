THE TOWN OF TICONDEROGA will be accepting Bids for a 2012 Ford 4DC Passenger Transit bus. SOLD AS IS. Bids will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Town Clerk's Office at 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, NY 12883. The Town of Ticonderoga reserves the right to waive informalities in, or to reject any or all bids, when deemed in the best interest of the Town to do so.

TT-11/30/2019-1TC-234527|