THE TOWN OF TICONDEROGA will be accepting Sealed Bids for a New 12 15 seat ADA Compliant Passenger Transit Bus. (Comparable to a Ford E450), with or without trade in of a 2018 Passenger Transit Bus. Specifications can be picked up at the Town Clerks Office. Sealed Bids will be accepted in the Office of the Town Clerk at 132 Montcalm Street, PO Box 471, Ticonderoga, NY 12883 accompanied with Non-Collusive Statement until December 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.The Town of Ticonderoga reserves the right to waive informalities in, or to reject any or all bids, when deemed in the best interest of the Town to do so.

TT-12/14/2019-1TC-235130|