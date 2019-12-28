VEHICLE REPAIRS REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS The Town of Ticonderoga is requesting proposals for the repairs to its Light Equipment and Police Vehicles. The Town will review quantitative and qualitative criteria from potential vendors. The proposal should contain: (1) The experience level and qualifications of the mechanics who will work on the vehicles (2) Vendor must ensure timeliness in getting the vehicle in the repair shop (3) Willingness to utilize customer purchased parts (4) Vendor should state repair shop labor and service rates. Proposals will be accepted until January 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.The Town of Ticonderoga reserves the right to waive informalities in, or to reject any or all proposals as deemed in the best interest of the Town to do so.

