NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TOWN OF TICONDEROGA PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that, pursuant to Town Law section 184(2), a public hearing will be held at the Community Building, 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, New York, on the 13th day of February, at 6:00 p.m. to discuss the proposed contract between the Town and the Lamoille Medical Services. and that an opportunity to be heard in regard thereto will then and there be given to the public. Said contract provisions include, but are not limited to, a description of the services to be provided to the respective districts, the compensation to be paid by the Town for such services and the term of the contracts.

Dated: January 9, 2020

By Order of the Town Board Town of Ticonderoga, New York

Tonya Thompson, Town Clerk

Town of Ticonderoga

TT-01/25/2020-1TC-238196|