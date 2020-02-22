NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TOWN OF TICONDEROGA PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that an ordinance has been introduced in the Town Board of the Town of Ticonderoga entitled An Ordinance Restricting Parking Within Designated Areas which will amend the time limit for parking Montcalm Street, from its intersection with Schuyler Street and Wiley Street to its intersection with Tower Avenue, from three (3) hours to two (2) hours, Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm, and removing a parking prohibition on Wiley Street in the Town of Ticonderoga. A copy of said proposed ordinance is on file in the office of the Town Clerk. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a public hearing upon said proposed ordinance will be held at the office of the Town, 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, New York, on the 12th day of March, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. and that an opportunity to be heard in regard thereto.

Tonya Thompson Town Clerk

Dated: February 13, 2020

TT-02/22/2020-1TC-240517|