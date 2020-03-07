TOWN OF TICONDEROGA WWTP VENTILATION IMPROVEMENTS NYS EFC CWSRF # C5-5520-0700AES PROJECT NO. 4174 SECTION 001116 INVITATION TO BID Project: WWTP Ventilation Improvements AES Project No. 4174

Owner: Town of Ticonderoga 132 Montcalm Street, PO Box 471 Ticonderoga, NY 12883

Engineer: AES Northeast 10-12 City Hall Place Plattsburgh, NY 12901

The Town of Ticonderoga will receive sealed Bids at the Town Office located at 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, NY 12883, until March 27, 2020 at 10:00 AM at which time and place the Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids not received by the indicated time will not be opened.

The project will be bid and awarded as one (1) Prime Contract: Mechanical (M). The project includes improvements to portions of the wastewater treatment plants ventilation system. The work will generally include removal of existing ventilation equipment and ductwork and the addition of new ventilation equipment, associated controls, ductwork and electrical wiring.

The Owner requires the project to be substantially completed on or before 150 calendar days after the Notice to Proceed.

A pre-bid conference has been scheduled for March 13, 2020 at 1:30 PM at the project site, located at 219 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, NY 12883. Bidding Documents shall be electronically downloaded free of charge at www.aesnortheast.com under the "Bidding and Under Construction" link at the top of the webpage. Printing is also available at our standard rates. Bidding Documents may be examined at the office of the Engineer.

It is the policy of the Owner to encourage disadvantaged business enterprises, including minority and women business participation in this project by contractors, subcontractors and suppliers, and all bidders are expected to cooperate in implementing this policy. Additionally, all Bidders shall comply with the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation Program Requirements and Bid Packet for Construction Contracts, Effective October 1, 2017.

Bids shall be submitted on the provided forms in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. Each Bid must be accompanied by a security deposit in the amount of 5% of the Bid and subject to the conditions provided in the Instruction to Bidders. The successful Bidder shall be required to furnish a 100% Performance Bond and a 100% Payment Bond. Contractors bids are irrevocable for a period of (45) days after submission.

The Owner reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids.TT-03/7/2020-1TC-241550|