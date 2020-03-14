NOTICE TO BIDDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town Board of the Town of Ticonderoga, New York (the Town) request bids from eligible contractors to properly perform cleaning and conservation treatment of the Liberty Monument (located at Moses Traffic Circle) and the Civil War Monument (located in Artillery Park). Proper insurance and prior project references are required. Sealed bids will be accepted at the Office of the Town Clerk, 132 Montcalm Street, P O Box 471, Ticonderoga, NY 12883 through March 31, 2020 by 2:00 p.m.The Town reserves the right to reject any and all proposals/bids not considered to be in the best interest of the Town.

Dated: February 13, 2020

By Order of the Town Board Town of Ticonderoga, New York.

Tonya Thompson, Town Clerk

Town of Ticonderoga

TT-03/14/2020-1TC-242254|