NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Board of the Town of Westport, Essex County, New York, will hold a Public Hearing at the Town Hall, 22 Champlain Ave, Westport, New York, on December 18, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. The hearing will address the Minor Subdivision application submitted by Muriel LaRose (Tax Map No. 66.57-1-11.000 & 66.57-1-5.011) and the Minor Subdivision/Class B application submitted by Todd August (Tax Map No. 76.2-1-24.100). At said public hearing the Planning Board will hear all persons interested in the subject matter thereof.

VN-11/30/2019-1TC-234511|