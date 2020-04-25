NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE ASSESSOR OF THE TOWN OF WESTPORT,County of Essex, has completed the Tentative Assessment Roll for the current year and that a copy has been left with Town Clerk at the Town Hall, it may be examined by any person online at https://www.co.essex.ny.us/realproperty.asp .The Assessor will be in attendance with the Tentative Assessment Roll as follows: 1st Day May 14, 2020 Hours 9am-1pm *appointment only

2nd Day May 16, 2020 Hours 1pm-5pm *appointment only

3rd Day May 18, 2020 Hours 1pm-5pm *appointment only

4th Day May 21, 2020 Hours 4pm-8pm *appointment only

Due to COVID 19 restrictions the assessor will be available by phone only. To schedule an appointment please call 518-873-3702 and leave a message. You may also mail any complaint to: Town of Westport Assessment Office, P.O. Box 465, Westport, NY 12993.Grievance Day may or May not be held as usual depending on State mandated restrictions.At the very least the Board of Assessment Review will receive all complaints with written material. Please stay safe.The Board of Assessment Review will meet on May 28, 2020 between the hours of 3pm and 5pm, and 6pm and 8pm at Town Hall in said town, to hear and examine all complaints in relation to assessments, on the written application of any person believing him/herself to be aggrieved. A publication on contesting your assessment in New York State is available at www.tax.ny.gov.

Dated this 1st day of May 2020.

Timothy D. Gay Jr.,

Sole Assessor

VN-04/25/2020-TC-244549|