THE TOWN OF WILLSBORO, New York, in accordance with National Flood Insurance Program regulation 65.7(b)(1), hereby gives notice of the Town of Willsboros intent to revise the flood hazard information on the Boquet River, generally located between FEMA Cross Section C and Cross Section G as shown on the FEMA Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM) Panel 360267 0020 C. The Town of Willsboro is applying for a Letter of Map Revision (LOMR) from FEMA to revise the base floodplain and regulatory floodway along the Boquet River as shown on FIRM Panel 360267 0020 C. The base floodplain is defined as the area that is subject to a 1-percent or greater chance of flooding in any given year. The regulatory floodway is the portion of the base floodplain that includes the channel and the adjacent land area that must be reserved in order to discharge the base (1-percent-annual-chance) flood without cumulatively increasing the water-surface elevation by more than a designated height. The FIRM panels are used to determine flood insurance rates and to help the community with floodplain management. The Town of Willsboro is proposing to revise the FIRM panel as part of the LOMR Case No. 19-02-0483P to reflect the Saw Mill Dam Removal Project that was completed in September 2015. The LOMR request will, in part, revise the following flood hazards along the Boquet River.1. The floodway will be revised from a point approximately 3,300 feet (0.63 miles) downstream of the NY Route 22 Bridge to a point approximately 3,300 feet (0.63 miles) upstream of the NY Route 22 Bridge in Willsboro, New York. The floodway width will increase and decrease within the revised area.2. The 1% annual chance (base flood) Special Flood Hazard Area (SFHA) will widen and narrow within the revision area along the Boquet River.3. Base Flood Elevations (BFEs) will decrease when compared to current published BFEs along the Boquet River as a result of the Saw Mill Dam removal project completed in September 2015.Note that changes to the floodway and 1-percent-annual-chance floodplain also reflects the use of more accurate mapping and topographic data when delineating the revised floodplain and floodway limits along this section of the Boquet River. As a result, the floodway and 1-percent-annual-chance floodplain have shifted to better align with the Boquet River.Maps detailing the revisions to the flood hazards information can be reviewed at the Willsboro Municipal Offices at 5 Farrell Street, Willsboro, New York, 12996. Interested persons may call the Code Enforcement Officer at 518-963-7411 or email at codes@townofwillsborony.gov for additional information. Maps showing the flood hazard revisions will be available for review at the Willsboro Municipal Offices from April 1, 2019 -April 20, 2019.VN-4/13/2019-1TC-214278|