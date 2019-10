NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Notice is hereby given that an alcohol beverage license, pending, has been applied for by the undersigned to sell Liquor, Beer and Wine retail in a Restaurant Establishment under the Alcohol Beverage Control Law at: 1299 US RTE 9 Schroon Lake NY 12870 - On Premises Consumption Liquor License for Trail Break at Schroon Lake Inc / dba Trail Break at Schroon Lake

