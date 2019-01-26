NOTICE OF NAMES OF PERSONS APPEARING AS OWNERS OF CERTAIN UNCLAIMED PROPERTY HELD BY THE TREASURER OF WARREN COUNTY.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to Section 601 of the Abandoned Property Law of the State of New York that: The undersigned as Treasurer of the County of Warren has on deposit or in his custody certain moneys and property paid or deposited in actions or proceedings in the several courts in the said county.The persons whose names and last-known addresses are set forth below appear from the records of the said Treasurer to be entitled to certain such property of the amount of $50 or more.Name Last-known AddressCedar R. Lofland 17 Church Hill RoadBolton Landing, NY 12814

Christopher Bell 88 Eagan RoadQueensbury, NY 12804

Michael Chrys 1001 Morgan AvenueNiskayuna, NY 12309

Jackie McCann 8 Sherwood DriveQueensbury, NY 12804

Adam R. Gilman 48 1/2 Elm StreetHudson Falls, NY 12839

Donald E. Haskell 100 Bear Pond RoadAthol, NY 12810

Ricardo Cedeno 15 McClellan Avenue Apt.2Amsterdam, NY 12010

DEPOSITED IN ACTIONS OR PROCEEDINGS IN THE SURROGATES COURT#180 Bruce Henry BennettThe Estate of Barbara Maude Bennett Unknown

Richard C. Bennett, AdministratorThe Estate of Barbara Maude Bennett 61 Southbury RoadClifton Park, NY 12065

Mark C. Rehm, Esq.The Estate of Barbara Maude Bennett Law Offices of Newell & Klingebiel16 Maple StreetP.O. Box 2152Glens Falls, NY 12801DEPOSITED IN ACTIONS OR PROCEEDINGS IN THE COUNTY COURTPeople of the State of New Yorkvs. Unknown Bruce Baird (Posted by David Baird) vs. Unknown265 NYS Route 9NTiconderoga, NY 12883

People of the State of New Yorkvs. Unknown Jonathan Taber (Posted by Robert Taber) vs. Unknown399 All Angels Hi Road Wappinger Falls, NY 12590

People of the State of New Yorkvs. Unknown Charles B. Winters, Jr. 1982 South Ortonville RoadOrtonville, Michigan 48462 (Posted by Danette Archembault) 80 Strawbrook LaneCanaan, NH 03741-7580TAKE FURTHER NOTICE That(A) A list of the names contained in this notice is on file and open to public inspection at the Office of the Treasurer; (B) Any such unclaimed moneys or other property will be paid or delivered by him on or before the thirty-first day of March to persons establishing to his satisfaction their right to receive the same; and (C) In the succeeding month of April, and on or before the tenth day thereof, such unclaimed moneys or other property still remaining will be paid or delivered to the Comptroller of the State of New York, and the undersigned shall thereupon cease to be liable therefore.Dated: Lake George, New YorkJanuary 17, 2019Warren County TreasurerWarren County, New York