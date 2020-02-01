NOTICE OF NAMES OF PERSONS APPEARING AS OWNERS OF CERTAIN UNCLAIMED PROPERTY HELD BY THE TREASURER OF WARREN COUNTY.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to Section 601 of the Abandoned Property Law of the State of New York that: The undersigned as Treasurer of the County of Warren has on deposit or in his custody certain moneys and property paid or deposited in actions or proceedings in the several courts in the said county.The persons whose names and last-known addresses are set forth below appear from the records of the said Treasurer to be entitled to certain such property of the amount of $50 or more.Name Last-known Address Gary Miner Unknown

Michael Gleason 2 Second Street Glens Falls, NY 12801

Stephen Tarula 15 Timber Lane Lake George, NY 12845

Nelson Ferguson 8 Lincoln Avenue Colonie, NY 12205

Brian Dickey 40 Walnut Street Glens Falls, NY 12801

Shannon Houlihan 1340 State Route 9 Lake George, NY 12845

Dorothy Muessig 117 Dixon Road Queensbury, NY 12804

Sammy Ds Cafe 71 Niblic Road Hadley, NY 12835

Delmar Thomson 1000 Lancaster Street Baltimore, MD 21202

Alissa E. Gallo 18 Michaels Drive Queensbury, NY 12804

Leta Hayes 223 State Route 28 Warrensburg, NY 12885 DEPOSITED IN ACTIONS OR PROCEEDINGS IN THE SURROGATES COURT#182 Citimortgage, Inc. Unknown Rosicki, Rosicki & Associates, P.C. Nicola Holmes, Esq.(Attorney for the Plaintiff) Main Office 51 E Beth page Road Plainview, NY 11803 vs.

Vincent M. McCann 24 Redwing Road Adirondack, NY 12808

Vincent M. McCann 559 Park Avenue Huntington, NY 11743

Marian E. McCann 24 Redwing Road Adirondack, NY 12808

Marian M. McCann 559 Park Avenue Huntington, NY 11743

Michael Rhodes Devey, Esq. (Attorney for Vincent M. & Marian E. McCann) PO Box 15072450 New Karner Road Albany, NY 12212-5072 United State of America Internal Revenue Service(The Office of the US Attorney General) 445 Broadway Room 218 Albany, NY 12207

William Larkin, Esq. (Attorney for USA Internal Revenue Service)100 South Clinton Street PO Box 7198 Syracuse, NY 13261

Champlain National Bank NY Route 22 Willsboro, NY 12996

Edward P. Finnerty, Esq.(Attorney for Champlain National Bank) 7558 Court Street PO Box 337 Elizabethtown, NY 12932

JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. 111 8th Avenue 13th Floor New York, NY 10011

Porters Estates Homeowners Association, Inc.(Secretary of State of the State of New York) One Commerce Plaza 99 Washington Avenue Albany, NY 12231

U.S. Small Business Administration(The Office of the US Attorney General) 445 Broadway Room 218 Albany, NY 12207 DEPOSITED IN ACTIONS OR PROCEEDINGS IN THE COUNTY COURT#181 NSE, Inc. (Vincent Ferraro, President) 5 Southside Drive Suite 11-218 Clifton Park, NY 12065

vs.

Tra-Tom Development, Inc. 677 Route 9Gansevoort, NY 12831

Farone & Son, Inc. 677 Route 9Gansevoort, NY 12831

#184 M & T Bank S/B/M to M & T Mortgage Corporation Unknown

Fein, Such & Crane, LLP (Attorney for M & T Bank) 28 East Main Street Suite 1800 Rochester, NY 14614 vs. Theodore H. Goutos 773 Lake Avenue Lake Luzerne, NY 12846

Mary C. Goutos 773 Lake Avenue Lake Luzerne, NY 12846

Stafford, Carr & McNally, P.C.Nathan Hall, Esq. (Attorney for Theodore H. & Mary C. Goutos) 175 Ottawa Street Lake George, NY 12845 Bank of America, N.A. 1300 Old Country Road Westbury, NY 11590

People of the State of New York Unknown

vs.

William Holt Sr.(Posted by Angela Amgler) Unknown 175 River Road Glenmont, NY 12077

People of the State of New York Unknown

vs.

Loren Mahar 1350 Route 9 Gansevoort, NY 12831 (Posted by John Mahar) 20 Spruce Mountain Road Porters Corners, NY 12859 People of the State of New York Unknown vs.

Travis Almy 11 David LaneSaratoga Springs, NY 12866

Stacey Ball 47 Elm StreetGlens Falls, NY 12801

Bethea Clement 26 Hanover Place Apt. 512 Trenton, NJ 08608

Arthur Cocca Jr. 1580 Van Raeken Avenue Schenectady, NY 12308

Eric D. Coon PO Box 635 Hague, NY 12836

Edward A. Fuller PO Box 343 Hudson Falls, NY 12839

Travis J. Mabb 73 Staple Street Glens Falls, NY 12801

Marc A. Malinowski 10 First Street Glens Falls, NY 12801

James A. Miller 919 West Mountain Road Queensbury, NY 12804

David Beecher III 14 McDonald Street Glens Falls, NY 12801

Richard S. Infield 20 Morgan Avenue Glens Falls, NY 12801

Richard Schenk II 2A South Delaware Glens Falls, NY 12801

Nicole L. Troy 1501 Tramway Blvd NE 131 Albuquerque, NM 87112

Diego R. Vasconcelos 48 Main Street 2nd Floor South Glens Falls, NY 12803

Charlene Watson 736 Griswold Heights Troy, NY 12180

TAKE FURTHER NOTICE That(A) A list of the names contained in this notice is on file and open to public inspection at the Office of the Treasurer; (B) Any such unclaimed moneys or other property will be paid or delivered by him on or before the thirty-first day of March to persons establishing to his satisfaction their right to receive the same; and (C) In the succeeding month of April, and on or before the tenth day thereof, such unclaimed moneys or other property still remaining will be paid or delivered to the Comptroller of the State of New York, and the undersigned shall thereupon cease to be liable therefore.

Dated: Lake George, New York January 22, 2020

Warren County Treasurer

Warren County, New York

NE-02/01/2020-1TC-239169|