ULL AND BY FARM HOLDINGS, LLC. Arts. of Org. filed with the SSNY on 04/02/19. Office: Essex County. SSNY designated as agent of the LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail copy of process to the LLC, c/o James Graves & Sara Kurak, 319 Leaning Road, Essex, NY 12936. Purpose: Any lawful purpose.VN-4/20-05/25/2019-6TC-214620|