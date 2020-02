VALCOUR BOAT RENTALS LLC. Art. of Org. filed with the Secretary of State of NY (SSNY) on 2/6/2020. Office: Clinton County. SSNY designated as agent of the LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail copy of process to the LLC, 3657 Route 9 Lakeshore Road, Peru, NY 12972. Purpose: Any lawful purposes.

NC-02/15-03/21/2020-6TC-240154|