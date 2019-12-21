PUBLIC NOTICE: HORICON - A Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless is proposing to construct a 99-foot monopole at 64 Riding Highway Ranch Road, Horicon, Warren County, NY. Public comments regarding the potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30-days from the date of this publication to: Amanda Sabol CBRE, 70 West Red Oak Lane, White Plains, NY 10604, whiteplainsculturalresources@cbre.com or (914) 694-9600.

NE-12/21/2019-1TC-236075|