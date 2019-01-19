NOTICE OF ARTICLES OF ORGANIZATION of VILAS HOME, LLC On January 3, 2019, Articles of Organization for Vilas Home, LLC were filed with the Secretary of State of the State of New York. The office of the limited liability company is 61 Beekman Street, Plattsburgh, New York 12901, Clinton County. The Secretary of State is designated as the agent of the limited liability company upon whom process against it may be served and the post office address within New York State to which the Secretary of State shall mail a copy of any process against it served upon him or her is: Vilas Home, LLC c/o Block Colucci Spellman & Peller, LLC, 2276 Saranac Avenue, Lake Placid, New York 12946. The purpose of the limited liability company is for any purpose permitted by law.NC-01/19-02/23/2019-6TC-206657|