NOTICE OF QUALIFICATION OF VLC-TL, LLC. App. for Auth. filed with Secy. of State of NY (SSNY) on 11/13/19. Office location: Warren County. LLC formed in Connecticut (CT) on 9/20/19. SSNY designated as agent of LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail process to: James Hogan Love, Esq., 79 South Benson Rd, Fairfield, CT 06824. CT address of LLC: 131 Oldfield Drive, Fairfield, CT 06824. Arts. of Org. filed with CT Secy of State, 30 Trinity St, P.O. Box 150470, Hartford, CT 06115-0470. Purpose: any lawful act or activity.

