SECOND PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE FOR THE COUNTRYSIDE ADULT HOME BUILDING STUDY The following notice has content required for this hearing as specified by NYS OCR and by the Federal Community Development Block Grant regulations LEGAL NOTICE Notice of Public Hearing Warren County Board of SupervisorsThe Warren County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on March 15, 2019, 10:00 am in the Board of Supervisors Meeting Room on the second floor of the Warren County Municipal Center, 1340 State Route 9, Queensbury, NY for the purpose of hearing public comments on Warren County's current Community Development Block Grant ($43,237.00) CDBG Project No. 1197CP66-17 Countryside Adult Home Building Study. The CDBG Program is administered by the New York State Office of Community Renewal (OCR), and provides resources to eligible local governments for housing, economic development, public facilities, public infrastructure, and planning activities, with the principal purpose of benefiting low/moderate income persons. The hearing will provide further information about the progress of the ongoing CDBG project. Comments related to the effectiveness of administration of the CDBG project will also be received at this time. The hearing is being conducted pursuant to Section 570.486, Subpart I of the CFR and in compliance with the requirements of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended.The location of the hearing is accessible to persons with disabilities. If special accommodations are needed for persons with disabilities, those with hearing impairments, or those in need of translation from English, those individuals should contact the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors (Amanda Allen at (518) 761-7656 or allena@warrencountyny.gov) at least 5 business days in advance of the hearing date to allow for necessary arrangements. Written comments may also be submitted to the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors by Noon on March 14, 2019.

