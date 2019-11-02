THE WARREN COUNTY SEWER DISTRICT (Industrial Park) has completed its annual assessment of the cost of the increase and improvement of facilities apportioned to the Warren County Sewer District (Industrial Park) by reason of the Intermunicipal Agreement for South Queensbury - Queensbury Avenue Sanitary Sewer District. A Benefit to Tax Roll for 2020 has been completed showing the annual assessment on the lots and parcels of land in the Warren County Sewer District (Industrial Park) in proportion to the benefit which each lot or parcel will derive therefrom.

The assessment roll describes each lot or parcel of land in such a manner that it may be ascertained and identified, and shows the name or names of the reputed owner or owners thereof, together with the aggregate amount of assessment levied upon each lot or parcel of land. A copy of said assessment roll is available for inspection during regular business hours by contacting the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors at the below-stated address and may be viewed on the Warren County website at www.warrencountyny.gov.

Pursuant to Resolution No. 453 of 2019, adopted by the Warren County Board of Supervisors, a public hearing will be held by the Warren County Board of Supervisors at the Board of Supervisors meeting room in the Warren County Municipal Center, 1340 State Route 9, Queensbury, New York on the 15th day of November, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at which time and place said Board of Supervisors will hear and consider any objections that may be made to the assessment roll.

Dated: October 18, 2019

AMANDA ALLEN, CLERK

Warren County Board of Supervisors

NE-11/02/2019-1TC-231584|