STATE OF NEW YORK SUPREME COURT, WARREN COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF TAX LIENS BY PROCEEDING IN REM PURSUANT TO ARTICLE ELEVEN OF THE REAL PROPERTY TAX LAW BY THE COUNTY OF WARREN PETITION AND NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE INDEX NO. 67695 DATE FILED: 1/27/2020 The above-captioned proceeding is hereby commenced to enforce the payment of delinquent taxes or other lawful charges which have accumulated and become liens against certain property. The parcel to which this proceeding applies is 275 Bay Road, in the Town of Queensbury, County of Warren, State of New York, zip code 12804, Tax Identification number: 302.8-1-2, and the owner of record for said parcel is J. David Mullen. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on the 27th day of January, 2019, the Warren County Treasurer, hereinafter the "Enforcing Officer" of the County of Warren, hereinafter the "Tax District," pursuant to law, filed with the Clerk of Warren County, the original of this Petition and Notice of Foreclosure against the above described parcel. This document serves both as a Petition of Foreclosure and a Notice of Foreclosure for purposes of this proceeding.

Effect of Filing: All persons having or claiming to have an interest in the real property described in this Petition are hereby notified that the filing of this Petition constitutes the commencement by the Tax District of a proceeding in the Supreme Court of Warren County to foreclose each of the tax liens therein described by a foreclosure proceeding in rem.

Nature of Proceeding: This proceeding is brought against the real property only and is to foreclose the tax liens to the extent the same exist on the above described parcel. No personal judgment will be entered herein for such taxes or other legal charges or any part thereof.

Persons Affected: This Notice is directed to all persons owning or having or claiming to have an interest in the real property herein described. Such persons are hereby notified further that a duplicate of this Petition and Notice of Foreclosure has been filed in the Office of the Enforcing Officer of the Tax District and will remain available for public inspection up to and including the date specified below as the last day for redemption.

Right of Redemption: Any person having or claiming to have an interest in any such real property and the legal right thereto may on or before said date, redeem the same by paying the amount of all such unpaid tax liens thereon, including all interest and penalties and other legal charges which are included in the lien against such real property, computed to and including the date of redemption. Such payments shall be made to Michael R. Swan, Warren County Treasurer, Warren County Municipal Center, 1340 State Route 9, Lake George, New York 12845. In the event that such taxes are paid by a person other than the record owner of such real property, the person so paying shall be entitled to have the tax liens affected thereby satisfied of record, but title to the property will not be otherwise affected.

Last Day for Redemption: The last day for redemption is hereby fixed as the 15th day of May, 2020.

Service of Answer: Every person having any rights, title, or interest in or lien upon any parcel of real property described in this Petition may serve a duly verified answer upon the attorney for the Tax District setting forth in detail the nature and amount of his or her interest and any defense or objection to the foreclosure. Such Answer must be filed in the Office of the Warren County Clerk and served upon the attorney for the Tax District on or before the date above-mentioned as the last day for redemption.

Failure to Redeem or Answer: In the event of failure to redeem or answer by any person having the right to redeem or answer, such person shall be forever barred and foreclosed of all his or her right, title and interest and equity of redemption in and to the parcel described in this Petition and Notice of Foreclosure and a Judgment in foreclosure may be taken by default.Dated: January 27, 2020 ENFORCING OFFICER:MICHAEL R. SWAN WARREN COUNTY TREASURER Attorney for the Tax District:Robert W. Terwilliger Assistant Warren County Attorney Warren County Municipal Center 1340 State Route 9 Lake George, NY 12845(518) 761-6463 STATE OF NEW YORK )) :ss COUNTY OF WARREN )I, Michael R. Swan, being duly sworn, depose and say: I am the Enforcing Officer for the County of Warren. I have read this Petition and Notice of Foreclosure and I am familiar with its contents. The contents of this Petition and Notice of Foreclosure are true to the best of my knowledge, based upon the records of the County Treasurer. I do not know of any errors or omissions in this Petition and Notice of Foreclosure.

Dated: January 27, 2020

MICHAEL R. SWAN WARREN COUNTY TREASURER

Sworn to before me this 27th day of January 2020.

Robert Terwilliger

Notary Public

