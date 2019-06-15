NOTICE BID FOR KITCHEN EQUIPMENT Warrensburg Central School District, Warrensburg, NY is soliciting Bids for the purchase and installation of kitchen equipment, including two (2) ovens, a range, a heated cabinet, a work table, and the refrigeration for the cooler and freezer; with a delivery date of August 12, 2019. Interested parties should request a BID package containing specifications and other pertinent information. Bids should be submitted in an envelope marked KITCHEN EQUIPMENT BID and should be in the hands of the Business Administrator, 103 Schroon River Road, Warrensburg, NY not later than 1:00 pm, Friday, June 21, 2019. The Warrensburg Central School District Board of Education reserves the right to reject or accept any or all proposals and to make award in the best interest of the Warrensburg Central School District.Bid form must be completed and signed or the proposal will be rejected.By Order of the Warrensburg Central School District Clerk:Cynthia Turcotte6/13/19NE-06/15/2019-1TC-220414|