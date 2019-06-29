NOTICE TO BIDDERS The Board of Education of the Warrensburg Central School District (in accordance with Section 103 of the General Municipal Law) hereby invites the submission of sealed bids for the following item:Item #1: One (1) 2019 or 2020 Full Size Passenger Van; Seats 8 Bids will be received until 1:00 PM, local time, on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the Business Office, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened. Bidders must obtain a Bid Package, which includes the Specifications for the above item and bid forms. The bid packages are available at the Warrensburg Central School Business Office, 103 Schroon River Road, Warrensburg, New York 12885, and (518) 623-2861. Each bidder will be required to complete a statement of non-collusion.

The Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

By order of:The Board of EducationWarrensburg Central School

Cynthia Turcotte

School District Clerk

NE-06/29/2019-1TC-221656|