WARRENSBURG CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

NOTICE TO BIDDERS Pursuant to Chapter 472 of the 1998 Session Laws of New York, the Warrensburg Central School District hereby requests sealed bids for the lease financing of (3) Passenger school buses, for a five year term, commencing in the 2019-2020 school year. Bids will be accepted until July 19, 2019 at 10:00 AM at which time they will be publicly opened and read.Bids should be submitted to Business Administrator, 103 Schroon River Road, Warrensburg, NY 12885. Bid specifications can be obtained from Warrensburg CSD Business Office, 103 Schroon River Road, Warrensburg, NY 12885 or by calling 518-623-2861.Attention is called to the requirement that a non-collusive bidding certificate accompany each bid and that the envelope should be clearly marked BUS LEASE FINANCING.The Board of Education reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all bids, or to accept the lease bid that in its judgment will be in the best interest of the District.

The Board of Education Warrensburg Central School

Cynthia Turcotte

School District Clerk

NE-07/13/2019-1TC-222835|