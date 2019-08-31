NOTICE TO BIDDERS The Board of Education of the Warrensburg Central School District (in accordance with Section 103 of the General Municipal Law) hereby invites the submission of sealed bids for four hundred and twenty (420) blue folding chairs.Bids will be received until 1:00 PM, local time, on September 6, 2019 at the Business Office. A minimum bid of $800 required. Bidders must obtain a bid package. The bid packages are available at the Warrensburg Central School Business Office, 103 Schroon River Road, Warrensburg, New York 12885, and (518) 623-2861. Each bidder will be required to complete a statement of non-collusion.The Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids.By order of:The Board of Education Warrensburg Central School Cynthia Turcotte School District Clerk

