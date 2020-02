WENDY L. HOLZER CPA, PLLC Articles of Org. filed NY Sec. of State (SSNY) 1/10/2020. Office in Essex Co. SSNY desig. agent of LLC whom process may be served. SSNY shall mail process to c/o Wendy L. Holtzer, PO Box 224, Wilmington, NY 12997. Purpose: To practice Public Accountancy.

VN-02/15-03/21/2020-6TC-239842|