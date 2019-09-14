NOTICE OF FORMATION FOR WEST MOUNTAIN ASSETS LLC

First, the name of the limited liability company is West Mountain Assets LLC.

Second, the articles of organization were filed with the New York Department of State on August 27, 2019.

Third, the County in which the limited liability company is located is Warren County, New York.

Fourth, The Secretary of State of the State of New York has been designated as agent of the limited liability company upon whom process against it may be served. The principal address of the limited liability company is 3109 Lake Shore Drive, Lake George, New York 12845.

Fifth, the purpose of the company is to engage in any lawful act or activity for which limited liability companies may be organized under the New York Limited Liability Law.

