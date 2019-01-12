WESTPORT CENTRAL SCHOOL REQUEST FOR BID Westport Central School District invites the submission of sealed bids for the sale of a 2006 Ford F350 XL 4x4 pick-up truck with plow located at 25 Sisco Street, Westport, New York. Sealed bids, clearly marked 2006 FORD F350 BID will be received until 1:00 PM on Friday, January 25, 2019 by the District Clerk at the Westport Central School District Office, 25 Sisco Street, Westport, NY 12993, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened. Included with your bid shall be your name, address and telephone number. Please contact Stacy Pulsifer at 518-962-8244 with questions or to schedule a time to view the vehicle. The Westport Central School District reserves the right to reject any and all bids. If a bid is accepted it will be awarded at the regular school board meeting on February 14, 2019. The truck will not be released until the school is in receipt of payment by way of cash, certified check or money order.VN-01/12/2019-1TC-206210|NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that license # 2215181 has been applied for beer, wine and cider by the undersigned to sell beer, wine and liquor at retail in a restaurant under the Alcoholic Beverage Control Law at 1767 NYS RTE 73, Keene Valley, Essex County for on premises consumption. Old Mountain Coffee Company LLC dba Old Mountain Coffee Company.VN-01/12-01/19/2019-2TC-206457|