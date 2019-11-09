NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that, on the 4 th day of November, 2019, the Board of Commissioners of the Westport Fire District in the Town of Westport adopted the following bond resolution:BOND RESOLUTION DATED NOVEMBER 4, 2019. A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW FIRE STATION, FOR THE WESTPORT FIRE DISTRICT IN THE TOWN OF WESTPORT, ESSEX COUNTY, NEWYORK, AT A MAXIMUM ESTIMATED COST OF $3,200,000, AND AUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE OF NOT TO EXCEED $2,800,000 SERIAL BONDS AND THE EXPENDITURE OF $400,000 BUILDING RESERVE FUND MONIES OF SAID FIRE DISTRICT TO PAY THE COST THEREOF.WHEREAS, the capital project hereinafter described has been determined to be an Unlisted Action pursuant to the regulations of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation promulgated pursuant to the State Environmental Quality Review Act, the implementation of which as proposed, the Board of Fire Commissioners has determined, will not result in any significant adverse environmental impact; and WHEREAS, it is now desired to authorize said capital project and its financing; NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, by the Board of Fire Commissioners of Westport Fire District in the Town of Westport, Essex County, New York, as follows:Section 1. The construction of a new fire station on a Fire District-owned parcel of land located off Route 22 at Commercial Lane, including site improvements, original furnishings, machinery, equipment, apparatus, appurtenances, and incidental improvements and expenses in connection therewith, in and for the Westport Fire District in the Town of Westport, Essex County, New York, is hereby authorized at a maximum estimated cost of $3,200,000. Section 2. The plan for the financing of the aforesaid maximum estimated cost shall be by as follows:a) by the issuance of not to exceed $2,800,000 serial bonds of said Fire District hereby authorized to be issued therefor pursuant to the provisions of the Local Finance Law; andb) by the appropriation and expenditure of $400,000 Building Reserve Fund monies, which monies are hereby appropriated therefor.Section 3. It is hereby determined that the period of probable usefulness of the aforesaid specific object or purpose is thirty (30) years pursuant to subdivision 11(a)(1) of paragraph a of Section 11.00 of the Local Finance Law.Section 4. The faith and credit of said Westport Fire District in the Town of Westport, Essex County, New York, are hereby irrevocably pledged for the payment of the principal of and interest on such bonds as the same respectively become due and payable. An annual appropriation shall be made in each year sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on such bonds becoming due and payable in such year. There shall annually be levied on all the taxable real property in said Fire District a tax without limitation as to rate or amount sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on such bonds as the same become due and payable.Section 5. Subject to the provisions of the Local Finance Law, the power to authorize the issuance of and to sell bond anticipation notes in anticipation of the issuance and sale of the serial bonds herein authorized, including renewals of such notes, is hereby delegated to the Fire District Treasurer, the chief fiscal officer. Such notes shall be of such terms, form and contents, and shall be sold in such manner, as may be prescribed by said Fire District Treasurer, consistent with the provisions of the Local Finance Law.Section 6. All other matters except as provided herein relating to the serial bonds herein authorized including the date, denominations, maturities and interest payment dates, within the limitations prescribed herein and the manner of execution of the same, including the consolidation with other issues, and also the ability to issue serial bonds with substantially level or declining annual debt service, shall be determined by the Fire District Treasurer, the chief fiscal officer of such Fire District. Such bonds shall contain substantially the recital of validity clause provided for in Section 52.00 of the Local Finance Law, and shall otherwise be in such form and contain such recitals, in addition to those required by Section 51.00 of the Local Finance Law, as the Fire District Treasurer shall determine consistent with the provisions of the Local Finance Law.Section 7. The validity of such bonds and bond anticipation notes may be contested only if:1) Such obligations are authorized for an object or purpose for which said Fire District is not authorized to expend money, or2) The provisions of law which should be complied with at the date of publication of this resolution are not substantially complied with, and an action, suit or proceeding contesting such validity is commenced within twenty days after the date of such publication, or3) Such obligations are authorized in violation of the provisions of the Constitution.Section 8. This resolution shall constitute a statement of official intent for purposes of Treasury Regulations Section 1.1502. Other than as specified in this resolution, no monies are, or are reasonably expected to be, reserved, allocated on a longterm basis, or otherwise set aside with respect to the permanent funding of the object or purpose described herein.Section 9. Upon this resolution taking effect, the same shall be published in full in the official newspaper of said Fire District for such purpose, together with a notice of the Fire District Secretary in substantially the form provided in Section 81.00 of the Local Finance Law.Section 10. This resolution shall take effect upon its approval by a majority of the qualified voters of said Fire District voting on a proposition for its approval at the annual election to be held on December 10, 2019.By Order of theWestport Fire District Board of Commissioners

Zoe Sherman, Secretary to Board of Fire Commissioners

November 4, 2019

