PUBLIC NOTICE PURSUANT TO TOWN LAW SECTION 175 (1), WESTPORT FIRE DISTRICT ANNUAL ELECTION OF FIRE COMMISSIONER will be held on December 10, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Westport Fire Station, 38 Champlain Avenue, Westport, NY. One five-year term of office for Fire Commissioner (January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2025) is available. Candidates for office shall submit a letter of intent to the Fire District Secretary, PO Box 134, Westport, NY 12993 no later than November 22, 2019 (TL Section 176(7)). The election on December 10, 2019 is open to all persons whose names appear on the list of registered voters as maintained by the Essex County Board of Elections as of November 2019. One need NOT be a member of the department to vote in this election.

By Order of the Westport Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners

Zoe Sherman, Secretary

November 04, 2019

