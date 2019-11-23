PUBLIC NOTICE This notice is to announce a public meeting to be held on December 4, 2019 at 7:00 PM at the Westport Town Hall located at 22 Champlain Avenue. The purpose of this public meeting is to further discuss the replacement of the Westport Hose Company Firehouse. We invite and encourage any thoughts and concerns from community members. This will be the last Public Forum before the vote, which is to be held on December 10, 2019. This meeting and all meetings of the Westport Fire District are open to the public.

Zoe Sherman Secretary to the Westport Fire District

November 18, 2019

VN-11/23/2019-1TC-234003|