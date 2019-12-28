THE WESTPORT FIRE DISTRICT BOARD OF FIRE COMMISSIONERS, at the December 17, 2019 meeting, adopted the following resolution: Resolved that the Westport Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners transfer $400,000.00 from the Building Fund to a newly created bank account for the purpose of receiving and dispersing funds pertaining to the construction of a new Fire House at 15 Commercial Park in Westport. Pursuant to General Municipal Law Section 6-g. No. 4, this expenditure is subject to permissive referendum. By Order of the Westport Fire District Board of Commissioners Zoe Sherman, Secretary to Board of Fire Commissioners

December 19, 2019

VN-12/28/2019-1TC-236769|