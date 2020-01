THE WESTPORT BOARD OF FIRE COMMISSIONERS OF THE WESTPORT FIRE DISTRICT will be holding a special meeting on January 23, 2020 at 4:00 pm at the Westport Fire House. The purpose of this meeting will be to discuss the next steps of the project as well as any other business to come before the Board. As a reminder, all meetings of the Westport Board of Fire Commissioners are open to the public.

Zoe Sherman Secretary to the Westport Fire District

January 13, 2020

VN-01/18/2020-1TC-238227|