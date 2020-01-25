THE BOARD OF FIRE COMMISSIONERS OF THE WESTPORT FIRE DISTRICT will hold a series of special meetings every other Thursday beginning 1/23/2020. the meetings will be held at the Westport Hose Company firehouse located at 38 Champlain Ave, Westport NY at 4pm until further notice. The purpose of the meetings is to continue progress on the firehouse building project and any other business to come before the board.These meetings and all meetings of the Board of Fire Commissioners are open to the public.

Zoe Sherman Secretary to the Westport Fire District

January 19, 2020

VN-01/25/2020-1TC-238797|