THE BOARD OF FIRE COMMISSIONERS OF THE WESTPORT FIRE DISTRICT announces that the special meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 4:00 pm has been changed to Wednesday March 25, 2020 at 6:00 pm.The meeting will be held at the Westport Hose Company firehouse located at 38 Champlain Ave, Westport NY. The purpose of the meeting is to continue progress on the firehouse building project and any other business to come before the board.This meeting and all meetings of the Board of Fire Commissioners are open to the public.

Zoe Sherman

Secretary to the Westport Fire District

March 9, 2020

VN-03/14/2020-1TC-242297|