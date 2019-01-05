THE WESTPORT FIRE DISTRICT BOARD OF FIRE COMMISSIONERS, at the December 18, 2018 meeting, adopted the following resolution: Resolved that the Westport Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners expend funds from the Building Capital Reserve Fund in the amount of $57,000.00. Pursuant to General Municipal Law Section 6-g. No. 4, this expenditure is subject to permissive referendum. The purpose of this expenditure is for the purchase of land at 15 Commercial Park in Westport and any associated costs thereof.By Order of the Westport Fire District Board of Commissioners Zoe Sherman, Secretary toBoard of Fire CommissionersDecember 20, 2018VN-01/05/2019-1TC-205764|