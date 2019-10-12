LEGAL NOTICE Whereas, on the 17TH day of September, 2019 pursuant to Section 105 of the Town Law and Section 181 of Town Law, the Board of Fire Commissioners of the Westport Fire District confirmed that the Annual Fire District Budget Hearing will be conducted with reference to the Annual Fire District Budget for the fiscal year of 2020 on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 commencing at 6:30 P.M. and the Regular Meeting is scheduled to follow at the Westport Town Offices located at 22 Champlain Avenue, Westport New York.This Notice is being publicized and posted in accordance with the provisions of Public Officers Law and the Town Law of the State of New York by order of the Board of Fire Commissioners of the Westport Fire District.Zoe Sherman Secretary to the Westport Fire District September 19, 2019

