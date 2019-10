THE WESTPORT BOARD OF FIRE COMMISSIONERS of the Westport Fire District will be holding a special meeting on October 31, 2019 at 5:00 pm at the Westport Fire House. The purpose of this meeting will be to consider a resolution pertaining to the annual election.As a reminder, all meetings of the Westport Board of Commissioners are open to the public

.Zoe Sherman

Secretary to the Westport Fire District

October 28, 2019

VN-11/02/2019-1TC-232213|