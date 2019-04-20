WILLSBORO FIRE DISTRICT NO. 1 PARKING LOT IMPROVEMENT PROJECT (NOTICE TO BIDDERS) The Willsboro Fire District No. 1 Board of Fire Commissioners will receive sealed bids for the construction of a new parking lot at 17 Farrell Road, Willsboro, New York until 4:00 P.M. May 13, 2019. Bids are to be opened publically and read aloud at the current Willsboro Fire House located at 17 Farrell Road, Willsboro, New York at that time.The Work under this project will be let under a single contract for General Construction.Bidding and Contract Documents may be examined free of charge at the following location:Willsboro Town Hall 17 Farrell RoadWillsboro, NY 12996A complete set of Contract Documents may be obtained from Mark J. Buckley, PE, PLLC, P.O. Box 401, Willsboro, NY 12996 upon payment of a deposit of $50. Deposits are refundable upon return of all documents received in good condition fifteen days after bid opening. Deposit checks are to be made payable to Mark J. Buckley, PE, PLLC.Bids are to be submitted in duplicate in accordance with the instructions to Bidders and are to be accompanied with Bid Security in the amount of five (5%) percent of the submitted bid.Bids shall be only accepted in sealed envelopes addressed to, Chairman of the Board of Fire Commissioners, Bobby Provost, Willsboro Fire District No. 1, P.O. Box 786, Willsboro, New York 12996. The face of the envelope shall state the name of the bidder and name of the project.The owner reserves the right to waive any informalities in or to reject any of all bids. Bids may not be withdrawn within sixty days of the bid opening.

VN-4/20/2019-1TC-215270|